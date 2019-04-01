Don’t sugarcoat Trump’s tenure

I disagree with the writer of the March 23 letter “Trump support not complicated.” His comments only attempt to justify the further denigration of our society. His blasé acceptance of the fact that President Donald Trump is a liar and a cheat, and the fact that he surrounded himself with other liars and cheats is unacceptable. For a sizable part of our society, Trump has created far more problems than successes.

The trade agreements the writer refers to, if fact checked, would demonstrate that the U.S. has fared no better since Trump renegotiated them. The writer references China and Russia, but Trump has done nothing to remedy issues with those two countries. Nor with North Korea. When U.S. intelligence agencies tell him what is going on, he ignores them or claims their information is not accurate.

The writer references the economy, low unemployment, and higher wages. These are important but to give Trump credit is misleading. President Barack Obama did whatever was necessary to keep us from a total depression.

So many people try to justify voting for Trump based on only the positive things that have happened, and others now say they were just voting against Hillary Clinton. Trump is everything we should be against: lies, cheating on women, cheating on taxes, etc.

Citizens of other countries laugh at Trump and question the sanity of those who not only elected him, but still support him.