Sun on the Strip Podcast: KAOS at Palms, Aerosmith at Park MGM, renovations at Hard Rock Hotel and more

On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke welcomes freelance writer Jason Latham to talk about all this week's Strip showbiz news: KAOS Nightclub and Dayclub is opening at the Palms this weekend with a star-studded lineup.

Aerosmith opens its residency at Park Theater Saturday night.

Dionne Warwick is singing all month long at Bally’s.

The Vanderpump Cocktail Garden has arrived at Caesars Palace.

The Fountains of Bellagio has been overtaken by “Games of Thrones.”

The Hard Rock Hotel won’t be under serious construction to become Virgin Las Vegas until 2020.

What’s taking over the Strip this week?