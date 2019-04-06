Trump tries to play both sides

The March 23 letter “Trump support not complicated” would be laughable if it weren’t such a sad, uninformed defense of President Donald Trump.

As a physician of 35-plus years and as a woman, I believe this writer only listens to his speeches in which Trump said he would improve health care and costs and not touch Medicare or Medicaid, since what he has done is take billions out of these funds in his budget this year and last.

What Trump and his minions also have done is try to repeal the Affordable Care Act multiple times, with no plan to improve or replace it with a better plan. He has succeeded in tampering with the ACA, which is still law, so as to decrease the number of people covered and increase the costs.

Also, he and his supporters are trying to defund the most important health care platform for poor women, Planned Parenthood. They seek to deprive women of exams and treatment for their reproductive and personal health, even though no public funds are used to pay for abortions.

As for China, ask Midwestern farmers what he has done for them.