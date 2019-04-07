An accurate census count is vital for Nevada

In one year, the 2020 Census will be in full swing. The Constitution requires that every person in the United States be counted, but the Trump administration is putting our communities at risk with the last-minute addition of a citizenship question, which discourages undocumented immigrants from allowing themselves to be counted.

A nationwide head count provides vital data that helps determine how $800 billion in federal funding is distributed. This helps determine whether or not we get another hospital in our neighborhoods, if our children have enough buses to get them to school safely, and how we get enough money to make sure our roads aren’t riddled with potholes.

During the last Census, historically underrepresented black and brown communities were undercounted, causing a decade of reduced money and resources for certain communities. The 2010 Census undercounted the black population by more than 800,000, while more than a third of all children under 5 who were undercounted were Hispanic — more than double the undercount of white children. This is one reason why we see fewer resources in our schools and neighborhoods. We can’t afford another 10 years of underfunded schools and fewer jobs.

When anyone in our community is missing in the Census, we all lose. A fair and accurate Census that reflects our communities is absolutely necessary.

We must urge our members of Congress to make sure the 2020 Census has the funding it needs to do the job right for all Nevadans.

The writer works for the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada.