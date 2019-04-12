Let’s see what Barr is hiding

I am waiting to see what will transpire with this mess created and perpetuated by the president’s hired gun and henchman, Attorney General William Barr.

Going back 27 years, Barr made his reputation as a protector of political criminals, championing pardons for the Iran-Contra violators. He is a proponent of limitless presidential power. He made sure President Donald Trump was aware of his leanings in an unsolicited 19-page memo last year.

Barr seems determined to protect Trump from the dangers of the contents of the Mueller report.

I wonder who will be this decade’s Daniel Ellsberg and provide the total report to The Washington Post or an equivalent publication so we can all learn what the findings are.