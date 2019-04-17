Celebrate black women’s success

April is Black Women’s History Month. African-American women are most worthy of this honor. Their rise to great heights in spite of enduring suffering and subjugation in America is exemplary.

Further, the sacrifices and work they have made and make for their children is paramount. Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks are just a few of the many women worth honoring.

Accordingly, let us all — and us black men in particular — celebrate and honor our worthy American black women.