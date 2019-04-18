Be thankful and giving for Easter

As Easter approaches, take time to review many of the gifts we enjoy, living in the United States. Today there are decisive movements that attempt to split us into opposing factions. We still have the freedom that allows us to accept or reject these concerns.

We also have a reasonable level of safety provided by all in our military and public safety agencies. Our civil and commercial services afford us a comfortable level of living that makes for a healthy and productive life.

This year, enjoy a new understanding of the best America has to offer. This includes all the worthwhile services that assist the many in need. If inclined, try giving a little of your time or resources to a worthy cause and make your Easter a blessed event for those less fortunate.