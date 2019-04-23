Conservationists are watching

As a small-business owner, an active voter and proud father of five sons in Las Vegas, I keep very busy and have an active presence in the community.

During the 2018 campaign, I knocked on every door possible to encourage my neighbors to cast a vote to protect Nevada’s environment.

As a community, we were proud to support candidates who shared our passion for protecting public lands and supporting environmental conservation. We fought and won in 2018, and now we have an opportunity to move Nevada toward a greener future.

The conservation community will be closely monitoring our legislators’ decisions in the last months of this year’s session; we trust our elected officials will not let us down.