Reserve medal for the worthy

I read the standard rules for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Many who have received it made outstanding contributions to society or country.

Our latest recipient wins golf tournaments, has affairs, was on drugs, has been known to stiff dealers here in Las Vegas, refuses to play in the event that launched his career here, and comes here only to promote his charity.

Is this selection timed to further deflect the problems of the president? I have respect for the golf skills of Tiger Woods, but little respect based on his off-the-course activities.