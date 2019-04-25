Veteran should get that medal

Does anyone else think it is a slap in the face to all veterans — and those civilians who put their lives on the line for our country — that the president said he is going to honor Tiger Woods, who has a reputation of running around with other women while married with children, and who has never served his country?

Meanwhile, a disabled veteran runs in the Boston Marathon and finishes on his hands and knees as a tribute to all disabled veterans.

These two news items were shown on the same day.

Who deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom more? Woods or the disabled veteran running on behalf of other disabled veterans?

This is typical of President Donald Trump. He chooses to honor the rich philanderer who plays golf with him and won a golf competition. One win is better than the lives of all veterans?

Trump has no values and chooses those who are without values, just like him.