Democrats need to pick a strategy

The old joke “I’m not a member of an organized political party, I’m a Democrat,” was never truer than today in the wake of the special counsel’s report. To quote another terribly old saw, it’s time for the Democrats to fish or cut bait.

They must get their acts together and sort out their abundance of candidates to find the one or two who could appeal to the party’s left wing and also stand a chance of winning against a president who is immensely popular with his base.

Alternatively, they could give themselves over to continuing their efforts to stir up trouble for the president even in the face of the special counsel’s findings of no crime to prosecute.

They can’t do both.