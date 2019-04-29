Cleaner Nevada can start afresh

This past Earth Day, Gov. Steve Sisolak answered Nevadans’ call to have our state get 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. The historic bill that will achieve this is Senate Bill 358, sponsored by state Sen. Chris Brooks and supported by voters and legislators. The vast approval of this bill shows that our state is ready to make itself a leader in clean energy.

Passing SB358 provides Nevada with a wealth of economic growth, and health benefits to last for years to come. Instead of Nevada sourcing its energy from out of state, we will be able to take advantage of the natural resources we have in state, which will boost our own economy and bring in hundreds of jobs that look towards the future. Our communities will also benefit from less pollution and have cleaner air to breathe. According to US News, Las Vegas’ air pollution is among the nation’s worst. We are now able to change that narrative by investing in wind and solar energy.

With Sisolak keeping his campaign promise to fight for our health and economy, he has proved himself a leader in keeping our state sustainable for years to come.