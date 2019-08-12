Nation is on a downward slide

It is amazing how President Donald Trump’s supporters and apologists can find ways to excuse this man who has brought dishonor and disgrace to the office of the presidency.

Trump has violated his oath to uphold the Constitution by acting as if he is above the law and forgetting there are two other equal branches of government. Yes, the economy has improved and yes, regulations have been abolished or relaxed. But who has really benefited from these things? Almost 40% of Americans would struggle to get $400 to cover an emergency and, in the past two years, we have had more days of polluted air than in the previous four years.

Trump has insulted our allies and cozied up to our enemies. He says he loves the North Korean leader who imprisons, tortures and starves his citizens. He praises and jokes with leaders who interfere with our elections and arrange for the murder of journalists who criticize them. Perhaps Trump envies their ability to do these things and get away with them. Congress, the media and the American public are responsible for allowing this man to get away with the chaos he has caused. It is time to stop ignoring the steady loss of values and traditions we claim to hold dear.

It will take time for the next president and his or her administration to clean up the horrendous mess he has left behind. Let’s hope it is 2020. We may not have enough left to save by 2024.