Bad terminology hurts message

A picture is sometimes worth a thousand words. But then again, one word can have a million pounds of force.

That’s the problem with the term “gun control.” It’s simply wrong. Let’s label legislative proposals about firearms guidelines for what they are: gun regulations. It’s just like life insurance regulations, building code regulations or the regulations for your driver’s license. Many gun owners cringe over the word “control.” If enacted, they wonder if confiscation is really the next step.

There are stock market and banking regulations, but our investments are voluntary. The Food & Drug Administration regulates food safety and quality, but we aren’t “controlled” for our diet selections.

Let’s regulate gun ownership with fair and logical rules for law-abiding citizens. They aren’t the problem. Instead, institute more effective “control” over unfit people. One must accept and embrace the huge responsibility that accompanies possession of a any lethal weapon. Simple, eh?