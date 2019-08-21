Be vigilant about protecting Earth

As heat waves, floods and other calamities remind us of the urgency to address climate change, a consensus is emerging for a powerful solution that has support across the political spectrum: Put a robust price on carbon pollution and allocate the revenue to American households.

Such a plan exists in the House of Representatives: HR 763. It’s good for people and the economy. It’s bipartisan and revenue neutral. Support has come from many people, organizations, faith communities and more.

The more our elected officials hear from us in support of this plan, the more they know how serious we are about combating climate change.