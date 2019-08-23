Centennial clobbers Sierra Vista with second-quarter outburst

For one 12-minute stretch Friday night at Sierra Vista, Centennial looked like one of the best high school football teams in town.

The Bulldogs put up all their points in a 35-0 win over the Mountain Lions during a whirlwind second quarter.

“It took us a little while but we got going,” Centennial coach Dustin Forshee said.

Junior quarterback Colton Tenney paced the attack, throwing three touchdown passes — one apiece to junior Gerick Robinson, junior Matt Imhof and senior Aaron Johnson. He also finished with 190 passing yards.

Junior Tyrone McCoy finished off another Bulldogs’ drive with a touchdown run. McCoy also returned an interception for a touchdown.

“It was a lot of short fields for us thanks to our defense,” Forshee said. “We didn’t rack up a whole lot of yards, but that’s because our defense did such a great job.”

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.