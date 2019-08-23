Las Vegas Sun

August 24, 2019

Centennial clobbers Sierra Vista with second-quarter outburst

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Centennial High football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Thomas Lane, Aaron Johnson and Samie Wallace.

For one 12-minute stretch Friday night at Sierra Vista, Centennial looked like one of the best high school football teams in town.

The Bulldogs put up all their points in a 35-0 win over the Mountain Lions during a whirlwind second quarter.

“It took us a little while but we got going,” Centennial coach Dustin Forshee said.

Junior quarterback Colton Tenney paced the attack, throwing three touchdown passes — one apiece to junior Gerick Robinson, junior Matt Imhof and senior Aaron Johnson. He also finished with 190 passing yards.

Junior Tyrone McCoy finished off another Bulldogs’ drive with a touchdown run. McCoy also returned an interception for a touchdown.

“It was a lot of short fields for us thanks to our defense,” Forshee said. “We didn’t rack up a whole lot of yards, but that’s because our defense did such a great job.”

