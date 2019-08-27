Titus looking out for animals

Nevada has the honorable distinction of being one of 11 states that requires testing labs to offer up dogs and cats for adoption when experiments are over. I applaud Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., for working to institute this homegrown policy and other humane reforms.

Titus recently helped introduce the bipartisan AFTER Act to ensure dogs, cats and other animals locked in federal labs have a chance to be adopted out when testing ends. She has also led the charge to pass the PUPPERS Act, which would cut taxpayer funding for deadly and ineffective experiments on dogs. Over 110 lawmakers have come together to support this effort, which has already stopped some of the governmentâ€™s worst dog abuse.

When it comes to the humane treatment of animals, Las Vegas sent the right woman to Washington.