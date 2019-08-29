Trump cleaning up others’ mess

China, for decades, has pirated our technologies, manipulated its currency and dumped cheap, government-subsidized products into our market. The cost to America has been enormous: loss of millions of jobs, many thousands of factories and a serious threat to key industries vital to our national security.

President Donald Trump is attempting to stop these abuses and negotiate a reciprocal trade deal. Tariffs are necessary to apply pressure.

NATO partners must pay their monetary obligations. The Paris Accord and Trans-Pacific Partnership deals were financially disastrous for America. The Iran Deal financed terrorism throughout the Middle East.

Trump believes in keeping friends close and enemies closer. His foreign policy would be more effective if Democrats would stop playing political games.

The president verbally rebukes hate speech and anti-Semitism. He exposes decades of neglect in Democrat-controlled areas and radical domestic groups such as Antifa. He protects our sovereignty by enforcing our immigration laws and securing our southern border. None of these actions have anything to do with racism or instigation of violence.

Trump has been branded a racist con-man; in reality he is exposing and purging the con game already in progress.