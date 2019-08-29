Yucca is another Rocky Flats

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 | 2 a.m.
View more of the Sun's opinion section
Cancer-causing plutonium has been discovered at a former nuclear weapons facility that is 16 miles from Denver. For the past 30 years or more, citizens have been told by administrators in Washington that Rocky Flats has been “cleaned up.”
Only because of public protests, demonstrations, arrests, and efforts of a weekly alternative newspaper, Westword, has the effort paid off. Yucca Mountain also has hidden problems. Las Vegas, get involved.