It’s time to rebuild America

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should sit down and invite every governor in the nation for a heart-to-heart powwow regarding infrastructure needs.

Allow no pork to be considered. What should be discussed are the actual needs of each state. Let’s assume a bottom line of $1 billion per state. Let’s also assume that Arizona, California and Nevada determined that their most urgent need was a water crisis. Each could allot $500 million toward desalination infrastructure and still have money for road and bridge repairs. We could also help the homeless and mentally ill.

Imagine how many new jobs this plan would produce and what it would actually do for the economy. Things like this occurred when we believed in one another.

You might laugh and ask how we would pay for this dream. Well, raise the taxes of everyone making more than $100,000 by 1 percent, and raise the taxes of everyone making more than $1 million, proportionately, to cover these costs.

The time of providing tax breaks for the most wealthy should be a thing of the past.