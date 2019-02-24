We’re watching the end unfold

The Supreme Court will rule in President Donald Trump’s favor regarding the declaration of a national emergency for two reasons:

1. The court will say it is up to the executive branch of government to determine whether a national emergency exists and it is not the duty of the court to overrule that determination.

2. The law that establishes the right of the president to determine whether a national emergency exists contains a provision that permits the legislative branch of government to overrule that determination. It is up to the legislative branch to overrule the president.

The Republican-controlled Senate will not vote to override Trump’s declaration of a national emergency. The Senate will act in exactly the same manner as the German Reichstag did when it voted itself out of existence and gave dictatorial power to Adolf Hitler.

Republican Senators will vote the U.S. Congress out of existence and give dictatorial power to Trump. Our Constitution will be destroyed.