Compromise not always positive

In response to the Jan. 9 letter “Border security requires action,” it’s false logic to assume a fair compromise on a $5 billion wall would be $2.5 billion. Since $2.5 billion would essentially get you nothing, by agreeing to $2.5 billion, you’re also agreeing to pay more later (actually, much more).

There are reasons why president couldn’t get this passed while his party had control of both houses of Congress, and there’s no reason to capitulate now. A bad idea is a bad idea.