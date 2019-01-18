A qualified woman can win

A headline in the Jan. 11 edition read, “Democrats puzzle over whether a woman will beat Trump.” And therein lies the problem.

To put forth, and expect me to vote for, a candidate for no other reason than that she is a woman is insulting. The biggest negative I had with Hillary Clinton was her mantra, “Don’t you think it is time for a woman to be president?”

I will never vote for a candidate based on gender. I will vote based on qualifications. Give me a Margaret Thatcher, a Golda Meir or an Indira Gandhi, and I will vote for her in a heartbeat. But never for a woman who runs simply because it is her turn.

To paraphrase Bill Clinton: “It’s the qualifications, stupid.”