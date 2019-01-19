Steyer points way to prosperity

Instead of impeachment, the focus of Tom Steyer’s recent event in Las Vegas was more about how we can heal and become prosperous together.

Steyer drew parallels between five rights and the Reagan playbook (which is really Nixon’s Murray Chortnier agenda):

• Right to vote vs. voter suppression

• Right to clean air and water vs. destruction of EPA rules, allowing corporations to pollute without consequences

• Right to public education vs. lowering corporate taxes and using education funds for shortfall

• Right to a living wage vs. corporate executive windfalls in income, keeping wages low for decades

• Right to universal health care vs. the Republican agenda to get rid of health care.

Steyer said, “Health care costs are eating us up.” Ask people who lost their homes in the 2008 recession.

I grew up in the 1940s and worked for less than a dollar an hour. When soldiers came home from the war, they had the GI bill to help them start a new life. Life was good, people could get ahead. You could buy a new car for $800 and a house for $40,000. You could send your kids to college. We were growing prosperous together. We can do it again.