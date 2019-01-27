Water use can be even better

I enjoyed reading the Jan. 6 article “Other states playing catch-up to Nevada,” about water conservation.

We in Southern Nevada have been very good about conserving our home water usage. I am disappointed, though, in some of homeowners associations that continue to have grass on the outside perimeters of their properties.

Whenever I drive north along Hualapai Way between Desert Inn Road and Sahara Avenue, I see the water waste and the blackened sidewalks from the water runoff. Thankfully, some HOAs in Summerlin have converted to xeriscape.

The Las Vegas Water Valley District has had its grass-to-xeriscape conversion program for years. I suggest the incoming Legislature look at passing a law outlawing HOAs from having outside perimeter grass, no matter the water source, within a specific time frame.