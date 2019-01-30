United States has catching up to do on climate change

We know climate change is happening, and a recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change revealed that there is at best a dozen years or so before it’s too late for meaningful mitigation.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reports that the recent United Nations climate talks in Katowice, Poland, took place against a backdrop of growing concern that global warming is proceeding faster than governments are responding to it. Almost 200 countries agreed on universal rules to curb global warming, although there was no agreement for a dramatic overhaul that would include a shift from fossil fuels. This in spite of ample proof that the burning of fossil fuels is the greatest contributor to global warming.

One might be tempted to believe that addressing climate change is hopeless. After all, the United States withdrew from the 2015 Paris climate accord and was among the nations at the Katowice meeting to deny the inclusion of reducing fossil fuels as a mitigating strategy. But unlike the U.S., most major governments are trying to slow climate change. So are many states in America as well as some big companies and nonprofit groups.

Fortunately, there is evidence of action on the federal level. In November 2018, a bipartisan group of representatives from the House co-sponsored the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This bill has just been reintroduced in the House.

And on Dec. 18, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., introduced similar legislation in the Senate. This approach is a climate change solution long advocated by both economists and climate scientists as the simplest, most effective approach to solving climate change.

It will drive down America’s carbon pollution and bring climate change under control, while unleashing American technology innovation and ingenuity. It’s an effective, bipartisan climate solution that is good for people and good for the economy.

Revenue-neutral, the fees charged for carbon pollution will be distributed to the American people. This plan seeks to lower carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent in 12 years and 90 percent by 2050.

There are also other actions taking place at the state level. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, more than 500 new commitments to reduce climate-destroying pollution emerged from the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco this past fall attended by thousands of delegates from around the world. California raised the bar with a groundbreaking law that commits the state to 100 percent clean electricity by 2045.

New Jersey plans for the single biggest solicitation of offshore wind capacity to date. Other American state and local leaders announced major investments in renewable energy.

NRDC further reports that worldwide, there are additional signs of hope. Six states in India launched plans to help protect people from heat waves, and new resources were dedicated to mitigating the effects of climate change on our oceans. Cities are stepping up, too. Los Angeles, Mexico City and other cities representing a total of 450 million people pledged to go carbon neutral by 2050. In Nevada, voters approved a measure to require energy providers to obtain at least 50 percent of power supplied to consumers from renewable sources by 2030.

A recent New York Times article says that as storms, wildfires, mudslides, tornadoes and erosion plague communities, cities are preparing for the worst. Businesses are taking action as well. Companies such as Ikea and Sony announced new carbon-cutting commitments; Lego pledges to eliminate plastic made from oil by 2030.

Canada has made it clear that climate change is a priority. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “Starting next year, it will not be free to pollute anywhere in Canada. We are going to place a price on pollution that contributes to climate change from coast to coast to coast. We’re also going to help the Canadian people adjust to this new reality.”

Public opinion is another major cause for hope. It is changing, albeit slowly, and extreme weather events seem to be a factor that is hard to ignore.

Politicians don’t create political will for change ­— citizens do. You can be part of the hopeful contingent. Inform yourself about the issues surrounding climate change and learn about potential mitigating actions, then write, call or visit your elected leaders and ask them what they’re doing to combat climate change.

Demand they take action. The message is clear: Climate leaders from around the world are saying we’re getting this done. It’s time for us to join them.

Rita Ransom is a former science teacher and is a member of the Southern Nevada Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.