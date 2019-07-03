Though weary, we must fight on

Recently, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry requested $116 million to restart the Yucca Mountain process.

It’s disheartening that we Nevadans must yet again take a stand against an issue that’s been dead for more than a decade. We will not be a nuclear waste dump for the country.

Route proposals for the waste still go through Las Vegas. Our tourism-based economy is far too important to leave it to chance, regardless of how safe the casks may be for the spent fuel rods.

I urge our delegation to continue working against Yucca and show the administration that Nevadans won’t stand for this.