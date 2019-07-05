Be inspired to take real action

A few weeks ago, I had the honor and privilege of being sent off by the Nevada Conservation League to Washington, D.C. I was nervous because I was not 100% sure about what we were going to do, but we had an all-day workshop that was inspiring and helpful.

Lobby day was exciting;, I got to speak with representatives and staff members about urgent issues. Our main focuses were on renewable energy, clean water, and the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Since time was limited, we had to stick to our main points, but there were instances where we were able to talk about other concerns such as Yucca Mountain, plastic waste and the importance of educating youths about the environment.

Being in important buildings and speaking with highly influential people is something I never could have imagined for myself. It is one thing for me to educate my peers and push them to volunteer, but it is a whole other for me to go out and take real action.