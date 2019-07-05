Debt for slavery remains unpaid

African-Americans have never received reparations — not even an apology from our government — for the evil, ungodly slavery their ancestors endured for over 240 years. This is not right. Other races have received reparations — Native Americans and Japanese-Americans, for instance. And Jews have received reparations from some European countries for the Holocaust.

Yet, blacks have not for their enslavement.

This issue is being discussed by 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. Some support a study to right slavery’s wrongs.

My position: Reparations are due to black Americans. And though it grieves me to say, the political weakness, lack of a winning strategy and lack of strong will by black politicians, religious leaders, lawyers and millionaires are major reasons why African-Americans have failed to obtain reparations.

Newly emerging black leaders will accomplish what the present leadership has failed to do. Then will civil rights activists the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks’ dream of a “promised land” become a reality.