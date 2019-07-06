Biden takedown serves Trump

I was disturbed, watching the second Democratic debate, that the candidates apparently didn’t get it that attacking one another will only benefit President Donald Trump. I think Joe Biden is the only candidate, with his widespread appeal, who has a chance to defeat Trump in 2020.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has several issues she’ll face in the primaries, including some of her actions as the California attorney general. I do not recall Biden attacking her for her past history. Harris, trying to hold a banner for equal rights for blacks, forgets that Biden in the 1970s had to deal with segregationists and racists or else any Democratic proposals would have wound up in the trash bin.

Barack Obama felt so strongly about Biden that he chose him to be vice president, and even awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Maybe Harris forgot about that while pursuing an aggressive denunciation of Biden’s view on busing black children to white schools in the prejudicial 1970s.

Harris must realize that her chances to be the presidential nominee are iffy at best. Civil rights has been moving rapidly for people of color, but it can’t all be accomplished overnight. However, to jeopardize Democrats’ chances of defeating Trump by not measuring potential attacks against their own will only further damage our democracy.