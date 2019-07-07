Medicare for All mischaracterized

After listening to the Democratic debates, it’s clear that the insurance and pharmaceutical industries are acting like fog machines at a rock concert. They’re obscuring the truth and confusing the public about “Medicare for All,” using media manipulation and well-placed legislators.

When asking candidates about Medicare for All, moderator Lester Holt’s words reflected industry bias: “Who here would abolish their private insurance in favor of a government-run plan?”

Would Holt have referred to public schools as “government-run education”?not provide health care delivery.By saying “private health insurance” instead of“corporate-profiteering plans,” Holt perpetuates the intentionally misleading terminology.Under Medicare for All, our government would

A government-funded single-payer model would be used. Health care would be managed by independent hospitals and physicians using standardized rates.A single public agency would provide the financing, and private physicians and hospitals would deliver the care — not the government.

Holt doubled down later in the debate, claiming Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All bill “would put essentially everybody on Medicare, then eliminate private plans that offer similar coverage.”

In fact, Sanders’ bill provides everyone with comprehensive health care coverage, including dental, hearing, vision and home-based long-term care — all without co-payments or deductibles. You don’t find this kind of blanket coverage in private plans today.

The bill would eliminate confusing “in and out of network” providers. Americans would have complete freedom to choose doctors, hospitals and specialists throughout the country.