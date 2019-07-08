Nuke dump not safe for Nevada

As a Nevada college student and a concerned citizen, I know we Nevadans need to do more to protect our environment. We need to act now and protect our basic human rights: access to clean air and access to clean drinking water. We can do this is by standing behind Rep. Dina Titus and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in opposing the storage of nuclear waste in the Silver State.

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has asked Congress to establish a fund for a nuclear waste facility at Yucca Mountain. We need to oppose any attempt to import nuclear waste into our state.

Nuclear waste could poison areas of air, soil and water for thousands of years. The effects of climate change are taking their toll on public health and public lands: We simply cannot let our state be turned into a nuclear waste dump. Health comes before politics and we need to stand in solidarity to ensure our community does not become ground zero for a nuclear dumping ground less than 100 miles away from the Las Vegas Valley. The lives of future generations are on the line.