Our president is no patriot

Wayne Allyn Root guy seriously needs to see a shrink for anger management issues.

His July 4 column about Democrats, liberals and independent-minded Americans being unpatriotic and self-loathing is hysterical nonsense. Since Root brought up unpatriotic Americans, how about our draft-dodging, tax-evading king currently in the White House?

Consider President Donald Trump’s historically long list of “acting” Cabinet posts, including defense secretary and at least 12 others. This should alarm all Americans. Tinhorn dictators do this so they can have more control and less accountability over them.

Republicans controlled all three branches of government for two years. Immigration reform could have been accomplished then but they were too busy trying to take health care away from millions of people.