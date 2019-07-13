Democracy is at stake in 2020

2020 is a single-issue election: the resurrection of our democracy.

Our democracy is under attack by the three branches of our government: the executive, led by the egocentric President Donald Trump, an admirer of dictators who considers the Constitution an obstruction to his self-aggrandized views; the judicial, led by a Supreme Court conservative majority that is determined to shackle our democracy into submission with 5-4 decisions; and the legislative, led by a Trump-enthralled GOP that has been stonewalling the democratic process ever since President Barack Obama was elected in 2008.

This deprivation of democratic and constitutional rights is nothing less than treason. Our democratic safeguard — checks and balances — has become a myth.

The Constitution that countless Americans have died for is becoming a work of fiction. The crack in the Liberty Bell suggests “nothing lasts forever.”

Are “We the People” going to allow this travesty to continue? The Democratic presidential hopefuls must present a united front in the face of this attack on their democracy. They must convince the electorate of this conservative assault on democracy from within. We must oust those who would destroy it and then restore it.