Founders didn’t want democracy

The July 4 editorial “Strides made during legislative session would do Founders proud” displays an incorrect understanding of the Founders’ intentions. The Legislature’s actions would have appalled the Founders.

The Founders wanted to avoid a democracy where all could have a say in the country’s policies, i.e. mob rule. They deliberately excluded from the voting privilege those who did not own property, nonwhites and women.

Recent legislative actions bring us almost to the point where any and all may vote — or pure democracy and mob rule.

The Founders carefully considered democracy and opted not to go that way. We’ll soon find out why.