It’s time to stop the overreaching

There has to be other people who are getting leery of all these executive orders flying every which way. Now we even have presidential candidates,before they’re even in office, talking about issuing executive orders.

I believe this mainly started with President Harry Truman when he sent troops into Korea without a declaration of war, and since then, president after president has used it more and more.

It won’t be long before one of them declares martial law and no more elections. We all better be careful with this dangerous trend.