Trump cons his supporters

While economic productivity keeps rising, employee purchasing power stagnates. Where does all the wealth that workers create go? To the top 1%. And the top 1% of those people receive most of those profits.

Working people are stressed. They can hardly make ends meet. They are only one illness, or one divorce, or one car breakdown away from drowning in debt. They are stressed. And angry.

President Donald Trump harnesses that anger by talking like a tough guy. Himself a coward, he bullies the weak. Real tough guys, the men and women who carry the super-rich on their backs, were raised to “suck it up,” “be a man,” “don’t show you’re hurt.” They need to be tough for fear of being seen as losers. So they hold festering resentment and smoldering anger inside. The bullying coward points at innocent targets to blame for their condition.

His followers don’t see that their plight is because an undeserving few take nearly all the wealth they’ve produced. Trump calls those suffering with low-paying jobs “losers” who just can’t suck it up. Trump’s followers are conned to suck it up and blame “others,” but don’t ever question why the super-rich have so much while they have so little. That’s the con.

What are you going to do? Resist? Or continue sucking it up?