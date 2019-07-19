Don’t cede your independence

As I listen to Democratic presidential candidates, it concerns me that people don't understand what all these proposed entitlements really mean.

The more you depend on government to provide additional services, the more you are giving up your freedoms.

The ultimate goal of these people is to make you so dependent that they can continue to erode your personal freedoms. Once they have this control, there is no changing it. They can do whatever they like, confiscate your assets, dictate your schools, determine where and how you must live, take away your guns, decide what grade of health care you receive and more.

This country was founded with the ideals that each individual can make his or her own choices within a rational framework of laws. Everyone was given the opportunity to succeed or fail. People helped each other out in communities and villages. No one looked to the government to nurse them.