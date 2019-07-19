Shaken up over nuclear waste

This month, California was rocked by earthquakes of 6-plus and 7-plus magnitude. There is no way to predict whether an earthquake will occur in Nevada or tremors will be felt from one in California. Nevada is the third-most seismically active state, behind only Alaska and California.

Why jeopardize having the state’s water, ground and environment contaminated by radiation that can last hundreds and hundreds of years by opening a nuclear waste storage facility at Yucca Mountain?

Spent fuel rods are being temporarily stored where they originated. Wouldn’t that be a good idea, permanently? Or they could be reduced, reused and recycled after being made viable.