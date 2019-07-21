Democratic field too big, fractured

Democrats seem to be creating too much confusion and dissension by having multiple party members on the presidential bandwagon. Issues publicized by these candidates — such as Medicare for All while eliminating employer-based and private health insurance, and decriminalizing illegal entry at the southern border — are troubling the undecided and ex-Obama voters.

Realistically, only a handful of candidates have a chance to win the nomination, so why are the rest trying to rock the boat?

Democrats must concentrate on winning both houses of Congress and the presidency if there is going to be a chance for America to recover to a normal, respected nation.