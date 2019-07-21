Letter: Republicans take us for fools

I found the comments of Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, to be a perfect example of just how far this Republican administration will go to defend the “extremely stable genius” now residing in the White House, from being identified and labeled as a racist.

Short cited Trump’s decision to pick Elaine Chao, who was born outside of the United States, as his secretary of transportation. According to Short, that’s proof of Trump’s inclusiveness.

Really? What that statement actually shows is just how stupid Short and this administration think the American people are. I don’t mean to diminish the capabilities or reputation of Chao, but she is the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Her position has nothing to do with Trump’s nonexistent concerns regarding inclusiveness; and everything to do with pleasing the Senate majority leader.