Trump will bury his own chances

The best way to get rid of President Donald Trump is to use his own words as the ads for the upcoming election.

Go back to his comments when running for office — “the country is a mess, people are living in hell” — or pick the quotes about black Americans and swamp talk. There are dozens to choose from.

Make as many ads quoting Trump’s 12,000-plus lies and misstatements made just since he took office.

Don’t get in the mud just to try and get even. Tell your story, lay out your plans and talk to every person about people problems and solutions, not day dreams.