CCSD teachers deserve fair pay

The new school year begins Aug. 7 for teachers and Aug. 12 for students.

What you can expect:

1. Teacher shortages: More than

1,000 positions are open.

2. Some deansâ€™ job status and pay are in limbo because of a dispute between them and Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, who wants to eliminate their positions.

3. Every year the dumbing-down of education continues, and kids get worthless diplomas that regulate them to lives on the lower end of the economic scale.

4. There never is money for educators and we will continue to be on the bottom of education. In any business, you need quality people to succeed. Qualified educators and certified specialists who can treat kids with serious problems are desperately needed.

Stop the education drain now. Invest in keeping your teachers.