BLM land sale is bad for Nevada

In Nevada, our public lands are a source of pride and joy. Our deep appreciation for these spaces — from the cliffs of Red Rock Canyon to the shores of Lake Tahoe — is shared by millions of visitors each year.Each day, I am struck by the beauty of nearby canyons, mountains and pristine desert, which harbor spectacular wildlife and limitless recreation.

But the Interior Department’s oil and gas drilling goals may destroy another of our lands.On Tuesday, the Bureau of Land Management is set to auction to oil and gas companies Harrison Pass, next to the Ruby Mountains and other lands. This would destroy a wildlife corridor for Nevada’s mule deer, sage grouse and other wildlife. The trout beloved by fishermen would be gone as well.

The Forest Service has warned about the drilling dangers near Ruby Mountains — and the sale comes against the will of tens of thousands of Nevadans protesting through public comment. We must reject the BLM’s sale, as owners of our beloved public lands.