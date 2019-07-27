Work together to improve America

It doesn’t matter who is elected president. If the House and Senate will not agree on anything, it’s all for naught. We desperately need all forms of our government to act in cohesion, to meet and discuss issues rationally. This is not happening. Our political parties are constantly trying to prove they are always right, period.

We need for our representatives to stop all this dissension and get the United States back to being the proud, No. 1 country it once was.