Teens accused of arson in North Las Vegas apartment fire

Four teens were arrested on counts of arson after a fire Monday at an apartment in North Las Vegas, authorities said.

Firefighters responded about 6:20 p.m. to the 2500 block of Donna Street and extinguished the blaze within about 30 minutes, the North Las Vegas Fire Department reported. No other apartments were damaged, and nobody was injured, officials said.

Preliminary investigation indicates four juveniles from 14 to 17 years old broke into the unit and started the fire, officials said. They were seen running away from the burning building, officials said.

With the assistance of North Las Vegas Police, fire investigators arrested the teens on counts of first-degree arson, burglary, and aiding and abetting, officials said. Their names were not released.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue assisted in putting out the blaze. No damage estimate was provided.