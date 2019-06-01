Trump hires only sycophants

Saturday, June 1, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Do you want a prestigious position in Washington? Do you have the necessary requirements to be a part of a great team, the White House Counselâ€™s office? Of course, you must be licensed to practice law in any state,have graduated from a top-tier law school, and have practice or teaching experience in the law.
And most important, the successful applicant must be highly qualified to find constitutional and statutory loopholes when the president deems them necessary.