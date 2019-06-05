Congress must work for us

Some Democrats are pushing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump as soon as possible. To the speakerâ€™s credit, she has held off.

However, Pelosi will not, or cannot, work with the president in moving our country forward on infrastructure, immigration or health care. Any sign of a win for the president would be a disaster for Pelosi.

Obstruction of our president is not in the interest of the American people.