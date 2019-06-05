Name covering dishonors vets

The protocol for naming ships, throughout the grand history of the Navy, is that battleships are named after states (we all know the Mighty “Mo”), while other classes of ships are named after cities, presidents, battles, etc.

The USS John S. McCain falls in a separate, elite category: that of being named after a bona fide military hero.

I can’t even comprehend that staffers in the Trump administration would initiate a plan to cover the name of this vessel during President Donald Trump’s visit to the country that attacked Pearl Harbor.

Trump said it was well-intentioned, but it was hardly that: It was really a gross insult to all Americans, most especially veterans.