Sun on the Strip Podcast: Christina Aguilera, nightclub closures, Haus of Gaga and more

Denise Truscello for Park MGM Sun on the Strip June 5, 2019 Christina Aguilera, nightclub closures, Haus of Gaga, Casbar at SLS and more. On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke welcomes Las Vegas Weekly staff writer Leslie Ventura to talk about all this week’s Strip showbiz news: Intrigue Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas closed on June 1 and Hyde Nightclub & Lounge at Bellagio will close on July 6.

SLS has opened CASBAR, a new casino bar and lounge in the former Foxtail club space.

Listen to Brock’s interview with new Zappos Theater headliner Christina Aguilera.

Haus of Gaga is now open at Park MGM showcasing Lady Gaga’s iconic fashion.

The MSG Sphere arena project is moving right along and has chosen a contractor.

Magician Hans Klok will debut a new show at Excalibur in July.

Also at Excalibur, “Thunder From Down Under” has been extended for 10 years and is about to unveil its new Thunderland showroom.

“The Magic of Jen Kramer” has been extended for two more years at the Westgate Cabaret.

What’s taking over the Strip this week?